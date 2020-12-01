Carson Wentz posting historic drop in passer rating

USA Today Sports

Anyone who watched a series of the Eagles loss to the Seahawks on Monday could tell quarterback Carson Wentz isn’t passing the eye test in 2020. But Wentz’s stats this season are comparable to Brett Favre and Peyton Manning — and not in a good way.

After 11 games, Wentz has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,541 yards with 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions. His passer rating is sitting at 73.4, well under the league average. And it’s well under the rating of 98.3 from Wentz’s last three seasons combined.

That’s where the Favre and Manning comparisons come in. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and NFL research, Wentz is just the sixth quarterback since 1950 to have a passer rating fall 24 points below his combined rating over the previous three seasons. He’s also the first quarterback to do it under the age of 30.

The other quarterbacks on the list? At age 38, Y.A. Tittle dropped 42.2 points in 1964. Manning fell 39.9 points at 39 in 2015. Joe Theisman fell 32.0 points at 36 in 1985. Mark Rypien fell 26.3 points at 31 in 1993. And Favre fell 24.8 points at 41 in 2010.

All of those quarterbacks retired following their drop-off season except for Rypien.

No one expects Wentz to hang it up after 2020, but the quarterback must significantly improve going forward.