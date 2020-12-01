Colts figuring out when Anthony Castonzo might return from sprained MCL

Getty Images

After left tackle Anthony Castonzo left Sunday’s loss to the Titans with a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich said that it was not a “worst-case scenario” and that the team would know more after tests.

Those tests showed that Castonzo has a sprained MCL, but Reich said on Monday that it is too early to start thinking about how long that might keep Castonzo out of action.

“It’s an MCL sprain, so the examination today is not at that level where we’re not even talking about that decision about what week is possible,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “It’s OK, it’s not worst-case scenario. [It’s] some degree of an MCL sprain; let’s take a few days to figure out what degree and how many weeks that may be.”

Le'Raven Clark replaced Castonzo on Sunday, but Reich didn’t commit to Clark starting in place of Castonzo. He said the team will “look at all those combinations and what are the pros and cons to those conversations” before setting the line for Sunday’s game against Houston.