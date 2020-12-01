Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game is most-watched telecast of 2020

Getty Images

It doesn’t matter who the Cowboys play. It doesn’t matter whether they are good. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a good game.

The Cowboys’ annual game on Thanksgiving in the 4:30 p.m. ET time slot almost always has been and likely will almost always be the highest-rated regular-season game of this season and every season.

The Cowboys’ game against Washington on Thursday drew 30.3 million viewers, according to FOX Sports, making it the most-watched NFL telecast of the 2020 season. In fact, it is the single most-watched television broadcast since Super Bowl LIV in February.

The Cowboys and Bills game on Thanksgiving Day last season drew 32.6 million viewers.

Last week’s game featured two games with 3-7 records entering the game, and Washington routed the Cowboys 41-16. It mattered not. Everyone watched (or slept in front of the TV) nonetheless.

The early Thanksgiving Day game featuring the Texans and Lions had 23.389 million viewers.