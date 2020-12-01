Darius Slay: I let the team down, have to be better

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a huge game against the Eagles on Monday night and much of it came at the expense of cornerback Darius Slay.

Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards in the 23-17 Seattle win and Slay didn’t mince words when it came to his performance. He said Metcalf did a great job while calling it “by far the worst game I have ever played in the league.”

“It was a great battle. I won’t say it was difficult. I lost every 50/50 ball today,” Slay said. “I am usually on the other side of that. Today, I am on the other side of it. I let the team down. I told the defense, that game was on me. I have to play better, but props to DK for giving me the good work. We are competing every play, but I lost every 50/50 ball and I have to be better.”

Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, and DeAndre Hopkins will be on the field across from Slay at points in the next three weeks, so the need for better outings will be an acute one in Philadelphia.