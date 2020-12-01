Doug Pederson says giving up playcalling is “on the table”

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has called offensive plays since taking the job in Philadelphia, but questions about whether he would consider a change have cropped up more than once this season.

The question was asked again during his Monday press conference. The Eagles lost 23-17 to the Seahawks on Monday night and the offense didn’t have a first down in the first quarter of the game while the defense was keeping Seattle off the scoreboard.

Pederson said he takes pride in playcalling, but that everything is “on the table” as the team tries to find a way to win more games. For the moment, though, he said he doesn’t feel he is “in a rut” when it comes to that aspect of his job.

Three straight losses that featured the team scoring a total of 51 points might have others feeling differently, but, for now, it looks like status quo in Philly.