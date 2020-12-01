Doug Pederson won’t get into conversations with Jeffrey Lurie

Posted by Josh Alper on December 1, 2020, 2:21 PM EST
A report last week said that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie did not attend the team’s Week 11 loss to the Browns because of mounting frustration with how the team was playing.

The team said Lurie was being cautious ahead of seeing his mother over the Thanksgiving holiday, but the report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer indicated that Lurie has also “left various workouts early out of disgust.” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Lurie’s reported frustration during his Tuesday press conference.

Pederson said that “some of these questions might be for Mr. Lurie” and that the two men have continued to have a good relationship while meeting regularly.

“Those conversations are private,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to get into that. This is not the time or the place to really get into those types of conversations.”

Pederson also said that he has not “been reassured one way or the other” in response to a question about his job security and that he’s “not going there mentally” while the team plays out the rest of the season.

21 responses to “Doug Pederson won’t get into conversations with Jeffrey Lurie

  1. Doug Pederson already should have been Fired by the Owner/ the GM or someone with an OUnce of Football Knowledge. only the Bears are throwing it a higher % of the time. That though is pass attempts + Sacks. If not for Wentz’s 5 scrambles last night the Eagles would have had 9 Run plays.

  2. Interesting that Andy Reid’s disciples Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy are both struggling now after early success. I guess it helps to have Mahomes with Hill and Kelce catching passes.

  4. Honestly, whoever has made the decisions on player acquisition should be fired before the coach. There is a serious lack of talent on the Eagles.

  5. How are you comparing Pederson to Nagy? One of them just won a Super Bowl in 2018.

    Not many coaches in the NFL could do better with that roster.

  6. I would advise the Eagles not to do what Green Bay did – keep an underperforming head coach for 5-7 years too long just because he won you a super bowl.

  7. Let’s make sure to sign Jason Kelce to a 3-year, fully guaranteed contract in his final season, Howie. Mmmkay???

  8. I think the real questions should be asked of Howie. He was hyped up a lot after the super bowl win and has done very little to construct an effective roster since.

  9. Don’t know if its Pederson, or not, but Wentz looks like he has the yips and can’t hit the broad side of a barn. That being the case he needs to get the game plan changed so Wentz starts hitting the under receivers just to get some sort of rhythm going. This team really stinks right now.

  11. Carson Wentz is bad. He doesn’t play in rhythm, and plays hero ball too much. Those rumblings from anonymous sources before might be credible. “There’s truth to all rumors” as Stefon Diggs likes to say.

  13. YouEnjoyMyself says:
    December 1, 2020 at 2:55 pm
    I would advise the Eagles not to do what Green Bay did – keep an underperforming head coach for 5-7 years too long just because he won you a super bowl.

    6 2 Rate This

    —————-

    It’s their main problem with their arrogance. They are still basking in a season from 3 years ago. The Saints did it, Baltimore did it, Seattle, etc.

    Lots of teams win that one title and just can’t draft to keep costa down, and they pay their players for past accomplishments as opposed to future projections on the market.

    It’s an economic discipline most nfl teams do not have. With the cap dropping next year, a lot of these teams are cooked for years.

  14. If Pederson or Nagy get fired this year, I’d be happy to have them back as OC in KC with it pretty much assured EB will be getting a HC job (guessing Houston).

  15. Philly is a different animal than most cities. For better or worse, Philly tends to pull the trigger on coaching changes relatively fast. I think of situations like McCarthy, Garrett, Marvin Lewis or Mike Smith and I can’t imagine Lurie ever waiting that long to see significant results or giving that much time to right the ship. Andy Reid had consistent success for a long time but once that ran dry, Reid was out. Chip had 2 10-6 seasons to start and then fell off. He left shortly thereafter. I imagine, based on Lurie’s track record, this is Doug’s last year.

  16. Mike McCarthy will be available soon for the Eagles, him and Mike Nolan are a solid package deal.

  17. It was his coaching and Nick Foles’s big-game abilities that won that Super Bowl. Any other coach would have gotten timid when Pederson stayed bold at the crucial times. I’m a Cowboys follower but had to admire their work in that game.

    But consistency is different than rising to a challenge. For that, they need to avoid injuries and to be really solid on the OL & DL. If they put the right players on the lines and avoid injury, they’ll be in great shape.

    The question is, why are they doing so poorly on injuries and not winning on the lines? That seems to me where the scrutiny should be. Maybe Pederson’s part of that, but that’s the issue.

  18. Generally not a good sign if the team’s owner walks out of team practices “out of disgust”

  19. chickensalad43 says:
    December 1, 2020 at 2:25 pm
    Interesting that Andy Reid’s disciples Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy are both struggling now after early success. I guess it helps to have Mahomes with Hill and Kelce catching passes.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    In your weird attempt to bash Andy, one of the top coaches of the last 20 years, you conveniently left off John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott and Ron Rivera from your list. But nice try I guess.

  20. Putting the blame 60/40 on Roseman / Pederson. The Eagles’ drafting over the last 7 years (along with heightened injuries) has left them in a position where they have no solidity in their O line and no weapons for their QB to throw to anyway. Wentz takes some blame as well, but there’s only so much a QB–and even a coach–can do in this situation. They need to change who runs their draft ASAP.

  21. There can be no comparison to Nagy! Nagy has not made effective use of the limited talent he has, his play-calling is abysmal and his decision-making ranks right up there with the worst! But in his defense, the GM, the President and the owner of the Bears are (and have) continuing to ruin that once dominant franchise to a level wherein they cannot call themselves a “professional” football team. The McCaskey’s show a continued ignorance of the game that is embarrassing to the fans.

