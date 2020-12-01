Doug Pederson won’t get into conversations with Jeffrey Lurie

Getty Images

A report last week said that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie did not attend the team’s Week 11 loss to the Browns because of mounting frustration with how the team was playing.

The team said Lurie was being cautious ahead of seeing his mother over the Thanksgiving holiday, but the report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer indicated that Lurie has also “left various workouts early out of disgust.” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Lurie’s reported frustration during his Tuesday press conference.

Pederson said that “some of these questions might be for Mr. Lurie” and that the two men have continued to have a good relationship while meeting regularly.

“Those conversations are private,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to get into that. This is not the time or the place to really get into those types of conversations.”

Pederson also said that he has not “been reassured one way or the other” in response to a question about his job security and that he’s “not going there mentally” while the team plays out the rest of the season.