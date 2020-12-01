Dr. Fauci on full NFL stadiums in September: “I think that’s possible”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2020, 10:13 AM EST
Getty Images

The clouds eventually will part. The pandemic eventually will end. Normalcy, in more ways than one, eventually will return.

For the NFL, that could happen by next season.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, told Yahoo Sports on Monday that pro football could see crowded houses by the start of the 2021 campaign.

“Oh, that’s possible,” Dr. Fauci said regarding the possibility of full NFL stadiums by September. “I think that’s possible.”

Given the wildly varying rules applicable to different states and different localities in 2020, it’s also possible that stadiums will be full for some teams in some places (Florida and Texas) and that other stadiums will remain empty, or at least closer to empty than full.

The first (and hopefully only) anniversary of the pandemic is only three months away, and things are getting worse, not better. The best news come from the impending arrival of vaccines, even if it’s still unclear how anyone will convince those who refuse to put a mask onto their faces to put a needle into their arms.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Dr. Fauci on full NFL stadiums in September: “I think that’s possible”

  2. why are you asking him? if 100% of americans that want the vaccine can get it by the summer, according to reports, then its over. back to normal. no “new” normal bs, back to 2019 normal.

  6. Keep kicking the can down the road “Dr.” If I was as wrong at my job as he is at his, I would be out of work.

  8. We don’t need 100% of people to take a vaccine. Fun fact: Only about 50% of the population gets a flu shot each year, and flu shots are often less than 50% effective. So in any given year, we only have maybe 25% of the population immune to the flu.

    Once there is a vaccine available, COVID-19 will be hardly different than the flu. Deaths will be minimized with the majority of high risk people getting the vaccine (the vaccines have been shown to be 100% effective against severe cases of COVID-19 in testing, even among the few people who still contract it after taking the vaccine), and infection rates will be, at worst, no higher than what we see with the seasonal flu.

    There is a good chance, however, that the vast majority of people will take the COVID-19 vaccine and it will become little more than a blip on our radar in future years as it gets rolled into our annual vaccinations.

    That’s a long-winded way of saying that worrying about a minority of anti-maskers not taking the vaccine is hardly worth anyone’s time.

  10. explain to me why texas and florida have fans but others do not….i thought we were all in the same world under the same conditions..just saying

  11. This is pie in the sky. First, let’s start the vaccination process and see how it goes before saying full stadiums will return next September. I already know a few people who’ve said they’ll skip the vaccine. While it’s said it will be free, most aren’t so sure.

  12. I am Svengali. I predict the future. I see a new quote from Lord Fauci. On February 11, 2021 he will say;

    “Well, there’s no guarentee that the virus won’t still be active come September and I may have been a little too optimistic in a statement I had made earlier in December.”

  13. I don’t know why so many people trust a doctor employed by the American government when the American government hasn’t been trustworthy for over 60 years. If he was a good doctor, he would work in the private sector where the money is.

  15. Wouldn’t catch me in any stadium for a while, but if they let fans in it will certainly make watching games on TV better. Will they have a proof of vaccination card that is required for entry? Will there be enough doses?

  16. Mark my words. No one knows what side effects or long term effects this vaccine has. Once COVID prevails next Fall, we’ll be back stockpiling TP.

  17. January 2020: Dr. Fauci “This is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about”

    Feb 2020: Dr. Fauci “Right now, at this moment, there is no need to change anything that you’re doing on a day-by-day basis,”

    March 2020: Dr. Fauci “If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship,”

    April: Dr. Fauchi “I would hope that by November we would have things under such control that we can have a real degree of normality. That’s my interest, and my job, as a public health person.”

    April 9th 2020: Dr. Fauchi “I believed in JANUARY this was a very, very dangerous. It became very clear we were in for a problem”…

    Why are we giving this clown the time of day.

  18. David says:
    December 1, 2020 at 10:57 am
    This is pie in the sky. First, let’s start the vaccination process and see how it goes before saying full stadiums will return next September. I already know a few people who’ve said they’ll skip the vaccine. While it’s said it will be free, most aren’t so sure
    —–
    He said it’s a possibility, not that it’s going to happen. Try reading.

  19. Require proof of vaccination to enter the stadium. It’s that simple. If more venues require it, more people will get the vaccine so they can attend. And if those people can’t go then that’s less Covidiots that I have to be surrounded by when I attend games and concerts. Win win here.

  21. It depends what week you catch Dr. Fauci. Next week, he might say the NFL should never allow anyone in a stadium ever again.

  22. Fauci likes to hear himself talk. He is impressed with himself and has a microphone in front of him everyday. Hence comments are made, open ended statements are said, predictions are read, etc. Nobody should take anything he says seriously at this point because it changes everyday with every prediction given and every unproven comment made. Lets get through January and this NFL season before worrying about what will happen next September.

  23. “The best news come from the impending arrival of vaccines, even if it’s still unclear how anyone will convince those who refuse to put a mask onto their faces to put a needle into their arms.”

    Easy, you want to go to a bar, restaurant, stadium, etc…where is your proof of vaccination. You want to get on an airplane, bus, train or cruise ship, where is your proof of vaccination?

    You can stay in your basement and say….”The government can’t make me take a shot, BUT, the government can tell you what you CAN’T do.” Fly, cruise, enter a PUBLIC venue full of sports fans, etc.

  24. Salih Taylor says:
    December 1, 2020 at 10:31 am

    I thought he said that going back to stadiums full capacity would not be likely in 2021.
    ****************************************************
    That was last month when it was convenient for him to say that.

  25. Can we turn the page from the great doctor Fauci and put a new face on this messaging.I appreciate his efforts but it’s time for him to move to the background.

  26. Not sure whose message is more confusing, Fauci on whether or not stadiums will be full in 2021 or Adam Gase explaining playcalling…

  27. won’t happen, maybe there will be a vaccine, a rushed one, who the hell is taking that? not me. Plus americans still think this thing is a joke, wait till the next few months gonna get a hell of a lot worse before it gets better…

  28. Instead of flapping his gums and getting media attention, maybe Lord Fauci ought to do what he is paid to do. That is to protect the American public the best he knows how from infectious diseases.

    Seriously, this guy should be planning the vaccine roll out with other authorities such as state health officials. There needs to be a plan put in place for when the vaccine will be available and where to get it. If it needs to involve the military, then let’s get ready. Local officials need to put together vaccine centers, etc…

    Communication is 90% of success.

  29. Stadiums “full” by September? Maybe 50% capacity at best.

    Until there is widespread immunity and the vaccine has proven to be effective, it will be a long time before we start filling our stadiums and arenas to capacity with thousands of fans again.

    Maybe in other countries that is possible but not in the United States where we have become so politically divided and have been getting inconsistent messages from health professionals since early on during the pandemic.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.