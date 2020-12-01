Eagles cut safety Will Parks

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2020, 2:25 PM EST
The Eagles had another ugly loss on Monday night, and at least one player has lost his job today.

Eagles safety Will Parks has been cut, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Parks will go on waivers, making him available to any team.

“Philly it’s been real,” Parks wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for opportunity. I did everything I could. Love.”

Parks played 10 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps on Monday night against the Seahawks. The coaching staff was apparently not impressed with his work, and now he’s out.

9 responses to “Eagles cut safety Will Parks

  4. Wow. Denver fans really liked him. I guess Jimmy’s positionless secondary ideas were just hot air. Maybe he can tell Will he’s no Dawkins before their next matchup to inspire the opponent like he did so well with DK. Hell, maybe Philly gets a GM who can see talent before the Draft, unlike Howie.

    Want to shed some light on this ballooning crapbag you’ve got on your hands, Mr. Lurie? Eagles fans cannot wait for your postmortem presser in 2021!

  6. Of all the players they could have or should have cut this is the guy! Not Peters who gets beat on every snap, not Maddox who gets burned on the regular. I could go on and on about players who should have been cut, and yes I do understand there are cap consequences, but come on, ARCEGA-WHITESIDE is still taking up a roster spot.

  7. Remember what some of the more oblivious Eagles fans said about Pederson and Laurie after they beat the Pats? How they were better than Belichick? What do you think now? To be fair most of their fanbase were more restrained, or more realistic, in their enthusiasm. Wish them well as long as they aren’t playing the Pats.

  9. Cut Will Parks, but give more responsibility to that bum Jalen Mills? Parks from I’ve seen hasn’t played bad considering in J.S’s secondary NOBODY put Slay has an assigned position. Which is perfect for him during pressers. All he says is “that player” was supposed to be here/do that and it wasn’t his fault. Just like not giving Slay safety help wasn’t his fault..Jeff. blow it up and fire Doug/Jim AND your buddy Howie. Wait for K.C. to win another ring with our old friend ANDY REID and hire Eric.

