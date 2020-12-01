Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, activate Laquon Treadwell from COVID list

USA Today Sports

The Falcons have placed second-year wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve after he left Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a toe injury, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Zaccheaus joined Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2019. He’s caught 20 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown in 2020.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons have activated former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell off the COVID list and signed him to their 53-man roster. Treadwell previously was on Atlanta’s practice squad after signing with the club as a free agent during the offseason. In four seasons with Minnesota, Treadwell caught 65 passes for 701 yards with a pair of touchdowns.