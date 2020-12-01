Gary Kubiak thinks Dalvin Cook is “beat up”

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook has averaged 28.8 touches the past five games, giving him 248 for the season and putting him on pace for 361 this season. His career-high came last season when he had 303 touches in 14 games.

Cook, though, played only 46 snaps in Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury, missing most of the third quarter. Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Cook was feeling “pretty good.”

“You know what I think? He’s just beat up,” Vikings offensive Gary Kubiak said in a KFAN radio interview that aired Tuesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He’s been hit pretty hard the last couple of weeks, taken some poundings.

“We struggled to get the run game going (against the Panthers). It’s at that point of the season, so we’ve got to get him freshened up this week and get him back to being himself. But I think he’s just kind of beat up over the past couple of weeks.”

Cook is second in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,130, second in rushing attempts with 256, second in touches with 248 and leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 1,385.

In team history, only Chester Taylor and Adrian Peterson ever had 300 rushing attempts in a single season. Taylor had 303 in 2006, and Peterson did it four times, including a team-record 363 in 2008.