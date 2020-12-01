George Kittle expects to return to lineup “sooner than later”

Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he is “holding out hope” Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle can return this season. Kittle is planning on it.

The Pro Bowl tight end has not played since Week 8 when he broke a bone in his right foot in a Nov. 1 game against the Seahawks.

“They said eight weeks; I said six,” Kittle told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And I’m excited. These last couple days have definitely progressed forward and made me very optimistic about returning to the field of play.

“When I first got hurt, my mindset was that I’ll be back. And I’m going to continue to keep that mindset because I definitely feel like I’m going to be on the field here sooner than later.”

Kittle, who has 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns, broke the cuboid. He has learned more than he ever wanted to know about the bone that sits out of the little toe.

“All I ever really learned was that it’s the hardest bone in your foot to break, and you basically have to do it intentionally or in a car accident,” Kittle said. “So I don’t know if that means I’m unlucky or if I need to slow down every once in a while.

“The good news is it’s apparently the easiest bone to heal in your foot, and it’s definitely doing a good job of that. Thankfully, I have great trainers and great [physical therapy] guys. They’re the ones that are getting me back and healthy. And I think we’re doing a fantastic job of that so far.”