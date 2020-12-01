Giants place Kyler Fackrell on IR, activate three off COVID list

USA Today Sports

The Giants will be down another linebacker after placing Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve with a calf injury.

In his fifth season out of Utah State, Fackrell has started the Giants’ last seven games and eight overall in 2020. The outside linebacker has recorded 3.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pick six this season. Fackrell suffered the calf injury during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Fackrell heading to IR was just one in a series of New York roster moves on Tuesday. The club also activated tight end Kaden Smith, offensive tackle Matt Peart and wide receiver Dante Pettis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As corresponding moves, the Giants waived defensive back Montre Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso. Santoso had been signed as insurance for kicker Graham Gano, who spent time on the COVID list last week. But Gano was able to play.

New York also cut wide receiver Derrick Dillon and tight end Nate Wieting from its practice squad.