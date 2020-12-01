Jalen Ramsey had fewer snaps due to “hip thing” bothering him in warmups

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t appear on the Week 12 injury report. He didn’t appear as much as usual in the Week 12 game against the 49ers, apparently due to an injury.

“In warm-ups he had a little bit of a hip thing that was bothering him, but he was able to step up, he played 50 of the 75, or however exactly, snaps it was,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday. “That was kind of something that we were surprised about it in warm-ups. He did a great job with the reps that he had and I do expect him to be feeling good and he came out of there and checked off with [Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and the training staff in good shape, but that was the only reason why he wasn’t out there every single snap. You want one of your best players and a guy like him out there as much as possible.”

Ramsey officially took 50 of 72 defensive snaps, accounting for 69 percent of the defensive reps against the 49ers. He also was on the field for four special-teams plays, 11 percent of the total in the game.

It will be interesting to see whether Ramsey appears on this week’s injury report with a hip problem. The 7-4 Rams face the 6-5 Cardinals on Sunday.