Josh McDaniels “absolutely” has faith in Cam Newton as a passer

USA Today Sports

A week after passing for 365 yards in a loss to Houston, quarterback Cam Newton threw for just 85 yards and had two interceptions in New England’s 20-17 victory over Arizona.

Newton said on Monday he wasn’t going to apologize for winning, despite the lackluster performance. Now on Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels replied “absolutely” when asked if he still has faith in Newton as a passer.

“The best part about Cam Newton is the only statistic he cares about is the one in the win column,” McDaniels said, via Zach Cox of NESN.

That may be true. But while Newton has completed a near career-high 66.9 percent of his passes, they’ve gone for just 1,984 yards. Plus, Newton has only four touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

So the 5-6 Patriots — who still have an outside shot at one of three AFC Wild Card playoff spots — will need Newton to take better care of the football and pass for more than 85 yards to finish the season with a winning record.