Justin Jefferson loves getting more targets

With Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 12, the Vikings had to lean on rookie Justin Jefferson as their top receiver against the Panthers. Jefferson didn’t have his most productive day from a yardage standpoint, though he did have 70 yards and two touchdowns.

But quarterback Kirk Cousins threw Jefferson the ball more than he had all year, with the LSU product receiving 13 targets. His previous season high was 11.

“I love it, just being targeted a lot,” Jefferson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “It definitely boosts your confidence, especially if you’re on a rhythm just catching short catches and moving the ball — as long as Kirk is trusting me and giving me the opportunity to make those catches. We’re definitely working with each other week in and week out, and we’re getting better and better each week.”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said his club figured Jefferson would get more targets and that the Panthers would roll their coverages toward the rookie as the game went on. So they moved Jefferson around more to free him up to make plays.

“It gives you the confidence when you see him able to do it in practice would be the best way to say it,” Zimmer said.

With 52 receptions for 918 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games, Jefferson has made a solid case not only to get the ball more often, but for offensive rookie of the year.