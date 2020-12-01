Justin Jefferson loves getting more targets

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 1, 2020, 10:42 AM EST
USA Today Sports

With Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 12, the Vikings had to lean on rookie Justin Jefferson as their top receiver against the Panthers. Jefferson didn’t have his most productive day from a yardage standpoint, though he did have 70 yards and two touchdowns.

But quarterback Kirk Cousins threw Jefferson the ball more than he had all year, with the LSU product receiving 13 targets. His previous season high was 11.

“I love it, just being targeted a lot,” Jefferson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “It definitely boosts your confidence, especially if you’re on a rhythm just catching short catches and moving the ball — as long as Kirk is trusting me and giving me the opportunity to make those catches. We’re definitely working with each other week in and week out, and we’re getting better and better each week.”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said his club figured Jefferson would get more targets and that the Panthers would roll their coverages toward the rookie as the game went on. So they moved Jefferson around more to free him up to make plays.

“It gives you the confidence when you see him able to do it in practice would be the best way to say it,” Zimmer said.

With 52 receptions for 918 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games, Jefferson has made a solid case not only to get the ball more often, but for offensive rookie of the year.

13 responses to “Justin Jefferson loves getting more targets

  1. The Eagles passing on this guy was one of the worst moves I’ve ever seen on draft day. It was SO painfully obvious who the right guy was to take. Such brazen ignorance by Roseman.

  2. They could’ve found a way to keep Diggs, and still have Jefferson.. They’re an average team, nothing special..

  3. So thankful the great eagles braintrust passed on him and picked WHO!!! NOwondervthey have no pieces for Carson….

  6. When you look at so many stats the Vikings are acquiring this year: Cook in the race for rushing title, leading the league in TD’s, Thielen leading WR’s in TD’s, Jefferson in ROTY conversation, Defense 3 in Red Zone and 6th vs 3rd down it just surprising the record is what it is.

  7. It’s not like the Vikes had a choice but parting ways with Diggs has not only payed dividends with JJ but those extra late round picks have slowly but steadily shown progress on the defensive side of the ball.

  8. Notice that he is a rising star while the packers are picking leftovers off the WR scrap heap? Notice?

  11. “When you look at so many stats the Vikings are acquiring this year: Cook in the race for rushing title, leading the league in TD’s, Thielen leading WR’s in TD’s, Jefferson in ROTY conversation, Defense 3 in Red Zone and 6th vs 3rd down it just surprising the record is what it is.”

    TBH Defense has been trash several games this year, those stats are deceiving. If they’d even been average we’d have held on and beaten Seattle, Tennessee and Dallas. This is from a Vikings fan.

    The D-line is awful. They’re starting 4 guys that should be backups. We can’t stop the run or get pressure (admittedly it hurts when your 3 best starters are gone – Pierce, Hunter and now Ngakoue). Corners are young, but have not been consistent and have been downright awful at times. Harris is invisible this year. Barr is gone. etc.

  12. Best rookie WR hands down, he has it all. This kid will be in discussion as the top WR in the league in the coming years.

  13. Kid can play, let’s not screw up our top 15 pick though as we don’t deserve to be in the playoffs after how we lost to Dallas, Seattle, Tennessee and Atlanta.

