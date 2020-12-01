Packers announce Tavon Austin signing

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tavon Austin is officially a member of the Packers.

The team announced Austin’s signing on Tuesday. They also confirmed that they waived wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

Austin signed with the 49ers in August, but landed on injured reserve after hurting his knee. He spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys and spent five years with the Rams after being drafted in the first round in 2013.

He has 215 receptions for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns and 196 carries for 1,340 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 96 career games. He’s also averaged 8.1 yards per punt return and 18 yards per kickoff return while returning three punts for touchdowns.

With Sheppard off the roster and Tyler Ervin has missed the last two games with injuries, the return role looks like Austin’s route to playing time in Green Bay.