Packers cut Darrius Shepherd

USA Today Sports

The Packers are cutting second-year wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, according to reports from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Shepherd was an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2019. He made one catch in six games as a rookie and five receptions for 46 yards in 2020. He also served as a kick returner, averaging 18.7 yards on 20 career returns. His last catch came in Green Bay’s victory over San Francisco in Week 9.

Green Bay’s move presumably clears the way for wide receiver Tavon Austin to join the active roster. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported the Packers were signing the 2013 first-round pick on Monday.