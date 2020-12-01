Ravens activate Trace McSorley, Brandon Williams from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens got a couple more players back on the active roster ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Steelers.

The team announced that quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young were also activated, but they will not play as they are on the injured reserve list.

McSorley’s return to the active roster gives the Ravens a backup option for Robert Griffin III with Lamar Jackson out for the game. Rookie Tyler Huntley is on the practice squad and could also be elevated to flesh out the roster.

Williams has started all eight games he’s played this season. He has 20 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.