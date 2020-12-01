Ravens had one more player positive

Getty Images

Contrary to multiple reports indicating that the Ravens had no new positive COVID-19 test results on Tuesday, a league source tells PFT that the Ravens had one new player positive.

The positive result will not derail the Ravens-Steelers game scheduled for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

ESPN earlier reported that the Ravens had no new positives. ESPN now reports that the Ravens had two more positives, one player and one staff member.

We’ll leave it to others to speculate on why someone was telling multiple reporters that the Ravens had no new positives when in reality they did. Regardless, at this point it seems like nothing short of a full-blown zombie apocalypse will derail Wednesday’s game.