Texans place Will Fuller, Bradley Roby on suspended list

Getty Images

The Texans made it official: They will not have receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby the rest of the season. The team placed both on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday.

Fuller and Roby announced in separate social media posts Monday that they each will serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Neither player will appeal.

Fuller becomes a free agent in the offseason. Roby signed a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason.

In other transactions, the Texans activated nose tackle Andrew Brown to the active roster after he passed his physical and all COVID-19 protocols. Houston signed Brown off the Bengals’ practice squad last week.

They protected practice squad receivers Chad Hansen, Steven Mitchell and Damion Ratley and defensive lineman Corey Liuget for this week.