Texans say they learned about Will Fuller’s suspension on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2020, 3:44 PM EST
The news that Texans receiver Will Fuller caught a six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy came as news to many. Including apparently the Texans.

A Texans spokesperson told PFT that the team learned about Fuller’s suspension on Monday, from Fuller’s agent.

If true, it means that they didn’t know when negotiating with other teams (primarily the Packers) regarding a potential trade through the deadline that arrived four weeks ago. It also means that the Texans didn’t know about it before recently cutting receiver Kenny Stills.

With Stills clearing waivers, the Texans most likely will be paying the balance of his salary as termination pay, anyway. They could have kept him, if they’d known a need was arising at the position.

The Texans added that they are still awaiting official notice from the league. Fuller publicly disclosed the positive result and ensuing suspension on Monday.

It’s possible that Fuller recently received notice of a positive test, and that he opted to not appeal the decision in order to serve five of the six games this year, reducing the number of games he’d have to serve after signing his next contract. He’s currently in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, and missing the next five games will cost him $2.98 million in salary.

10 responses to "Texans say they learned about Will Fuller's suspension on Monday

  1. Thank our lucky stars the Packers were smart enough to avoid wasting a 2nd round pick on this guy. Sounds like he has some character issues as well to not make his team aware of the issue that has now put them in a bind.

  3. Something tells me he’s going to have a hard time finding a team to sign him while he’s suspended. It’s pretty lousy of him not to inform the team of his suspension. That could adversely affect the number of teams willing to take a chance on him.

  4. A few sacrificial lambs have to get popped every season. Some nobodies, and a star player or two for good measure. It’s good optics for the public, lest they find out just how dark the world of professional (and even high-level amateur) sports is. Stuff the general public would probably rather not know

  6. PED use won’t keep him from a new contract. Lots of players beat their wives and kids and are still playing. The suspension and his injury issues may get him a one year prove he can stay clean and on the field deal is the likely outcome. That being said 3 million is a hard lesson these guys never seem to learn…

  7. All those PED failures and yet the Lions still lost to the Texans. Lions have lost several games after leading by double digits. If the NFL wasn’t so corrupt they would stop the count at halftime and the Lion would be 10-0! Our lawyer Mr. Rudy Guliani will be showing up soon to rectify this obviously corrupt situation!

  8. mrbigass says:
    December 1, 2020 at 4:19 pm
  9. what did he test positive for? these guys never say which would be nice if they did since it might save other athletes from making the same “mistake.”

  10. Fuller is fast but has hands of stone so unless you hit him in stride, he’s like Ted Ginn Jr. not Tyrek Hill … the Bucs should sign him, Tommy boy can over throw and under throw him

