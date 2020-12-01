Titans sign Will Compton to active roster

Getty Images

Will Compton is back on the Titans active roster.

The Titans announced Compton’s signing on Tuesday. The veteran linebacker has shuttled between the active roster and the practice squad this season.

Compton has appeared in seven games and he’s made one start. He has been credited with 15 tackles in those appearances.

His start came against the Colts in Sunday’s 45-26 victory. He played 30 snaps with David Long and Rashaan Evans also seeing time at inside linebacker during the game.

Compton is in his second tour of duty with the Titans. He also played for the team during the 2018 season and spent time with the Raiders during the 2019 campaign.