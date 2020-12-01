Washington to sign Taylor Heinicke as its “quarantine quarterback”

Getty Images

Washington has a visit scheduled with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, according to the NFL’s wire.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports the team intends to sign Heinicke to the practice squad as its “quarantine quarterback.”

The Broncos’ situation Sunday, when all four of their quarterbacks were on the COVID-19 list, has prompted some teams to consider keeping a quarterback separate from the other quarterbacks. The Eagles were among the teams that began the season with an emergency quarterback plan, with Josh McCown on their practice squad until the Texans’ signed him to their 53-player roster.

Heinicke has familiarity with Washington’s system. He played for Norv and Scott Turner first in Minnesota (2015-16) and then in Carolina (2018), where Ron Rivera was head coach at the time.

Heinicke, originally an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, has played seven NFL games in two seasons with the Texans and Panthers. He has one touchdown and three interceptions.

He hasn’t played in an NFL game in almost two years.