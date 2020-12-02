49ers activate Brandon Aiyuk, D.J. Jones

Getty Images

The 49ers will be at fuller strength when they play their first game as a home team in Arizona on Monday.

They announced that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and defensive end Jordan Willis have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three players missed last Sunday’s win over the Rams while on the list.

It was the second game that Aiyuk missed due to COVID-19 protocols as he also missed the team’s Week 9 loss to the Packers after going on the list as a contact of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The 49ers also announced that they have signed safety Kai Nacua to the active roster from the practice squad and opened the practice window for linebacker Mark Nzeocha. Nzeocha last played in Week 3 and has been on injured reserve with a quad injury.