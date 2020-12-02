All eyes on Bills injury report for Josh Allen’s ankle

USA Today Sports

During Sunday’s win over the Chargers, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took an awkward hit that seemed to twist his ankle. He emerged showing some signs of being a bit hobbled (he missed one play), but he kept going.

“It didn’t feel great,” Allen told PFT by phone after Sunday’s game. “But it is what it is. Gonna take more than that to get me out. Everything that I can do to be out on the field I’m gonna do. It was a little painful but nothing crazy.”

That was right after the game. He may have felt different come Monday morning. Regardless, the Bills won’t be saying anything about Allen’s ankle until they have to, and they don’t have to until they produce the first practice report of the week.

Because the Bills play the 49ers on Monday night in Arizona, Buffalo’s first practice report of the week will be published on Thursday. When it emerges, the first question will be whether Allen appears on the report with an ankle injury and, if so, whether and to what extent he practiced.