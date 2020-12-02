All of Ravens’ point-of-care tests come back negative, so game is on

Getty Images

This afternoon’s game between the Ravens and Steelers is on. It is scheduled for a 3:40 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

The NFL is confident the “virus [within the Ravens’ organization] is contained,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The players underwent point-of-care testing today, and all tests came back negative.

“All of the on-field personnel involved in the game for the Ravens today have been tested by rapid PCR tests today and are negative, so we can say with confidence that there is no active infection among the players, coaches and staff on the sideline of the Ravens side today,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said. “. . .The test that we took today provided an extra layer of safety about everyone on the field.”

In the past three days, Sills said the NFL as a whole has had five positives among players and staff on Monday, four on Tuesday and one today. Those positives include two players on Monday, one player on Tuesday and one player today.

“I think those numbers suggest to us that our clubs are doing a terrific job of avoiding risk,” Sills said. “Again, we know this is hard. We’re certainly not out of the woods. But you can see the effects of the procedures we’ve put in place. I think the strategic decision to close the club facilities the last two days reflects that. We made that decision after a number of weeks of discussion based on the fact of potential additional risk of exposure during the holiday season last week. We’re going to continue to monitor that. We’ll obviously need to continue to evolve and to adjust based on what our data shows as we move forward, but we’re seeing some very positive trends in the numbers.”