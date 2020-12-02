Andrew Whitworth believes he’s on right track to return

USA Today Sports

Until this season, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth hadn’t missed a game due to injury since 2013. But he’s been out since Week 10, having suffered MCL and PCL tears in his left knee.

While the Rams have started 2018 third-round pick Joe Noteboom at left tackle for the last two games, there’s always been a chance Whitworth could return either for the end of the season or perhaps a playoff run. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Whitworth feels he’s on the right track to make that happen.

The 38-year-old tackle is already walking, which has been a pleasant surprise to his doctors.

“We’ve kicked some butt so far,” Whitworth said on Tuesday.

Whitworth was playing well in his 15th pro season and the Rams would surely like to have him back as they contend for the NFC West title.