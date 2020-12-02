Anthony Lynn: The playoff hunt probably isn’t going to happen

Getty Images

The Chargers haven’t been officially eliminated from playoff contention yet, but finding people who think they have a chance of advancing to the postseason would be a difficult endeavor.

Any search need not include the team’s facility. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn made that point clear while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“The playoff hunt probably isn’t going to happen at this point,” Lynn said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “8-8 is the best we can do and I don’t think that is going to be good enough.”

It’s hard to imagine a team that won three of its first 11 games running the table against the Patriots, Falcons, Raiders, Broncos, and Chiefs. A losing record would be the team’s second in a row after going 20-12 and winning a playoff game over Lynn’s first two seasons. How the team regards the balance between those seasons will determine if Lynn gets a fifth season.