Bengals activate Xavier Su’a-Filo, put Auden Tate on IR

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen said he will “definitely” get better from how he played during last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and he could have an experienced offensive lineman helping in that effort.

Xavier Su'a-Filo started the opening game of the season at right guard, but hurt his foot and went on injured reserve. The Bengals announced that he has been activated on Wednesday. Alex Redmond has been starting at right guard, but he may be out this week with a concussion.

While Su’a-Filo may be in the lineup against the Dolphins this weekend, wide receiver Auden Tate will not. Tate has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder against the Giants. He has 14 catches for 150 yards this season.

The Bengals also designated defensive back Darius Phillips for return from injured reserve and put defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun and wide receiver Stanley Morgan back on the practice squad after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.