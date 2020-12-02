Bills sign Jake Kumerow to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Bills have called wide receiver Jake Kumerow up from the practice squad on a temporary basis a few times this season and they’ll have him up on the active roster for a longer stretch.

The team announced that they have signed Kumerow to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the team put John Brown on injured reserve before Week 12’s win over the Chargers.

Kumerow was up for that game, but only played one offensive snap. He’s played four offensive snaps and 49 special teams snaps in three appearances this season. Kumerow had 20 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games for the Packers the last two years.

The Bills also designated linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson to return from injured reserve.