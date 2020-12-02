Brian Flores: We’ll have to see how much Tua Tagovailoa can practice

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn’t have much of an update on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s thumb at his Wednesday press conference.

Tagovailoa did not play against the Jets in Week 12 and Flores said he did not know how much Tagovailoa will be able to practice when the team starts on-field preparation for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

“I wish I had a crystal ball to tell you he’s going to practice fully, but we’ll have to get out there,” Flores said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s doing everything he can. We’ll evaluate it as we go.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick started in the Week 12 win, but Flores nipped any controversy in the bud by saying Tagovailoa remains the starter as long as he’s healthy. It may be a bit before the Dolphins know if that’s the case.