Broncos claim Will Parks, put Bryce Callahan on IR

Will Parks is back with the Broncos.

Parks was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and the safety was claimed by his former team on Wednesday. In the announcement of the Parks move, the Broncos also announced that cornerback Bryce Callahan is headed to injured reserve and defensive lineman Shelby Harris is coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Parks was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Broncos and appeared in 62 games for them over the last four seasons. He moved on to the Eagles this offseason and had 13 tackles in six games before his departure.

He will not be eligible to play this weekend because he has to go through COVID-19 protocols.

Callahan hurt his foot in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He’ll be eligible to return after missing three games, but it is unclear at this point if he will be back this season.

Harris has missed the last three games. He went on the list after exposure to an infected person and later tested positive.