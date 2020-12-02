Broncos fined quarterbacks for COVID-19 protocol violations

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s announcements about the team’s quarterbacks on Wednesday went beyond sharing that Blake Bortles will not practice in order to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

Fangio also said that Bortles, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Jeff Driskel have been fined for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Video from a meeting of the quarterbacks before Driskel tested positive showed the four players failing to wear masks consistently through the session. All four players missed last Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the Saints.

Fangio did not disclose the amount of the fine, saying only that it followed “the same fine schedule” as other violations of the protocols. He also sounded ready to put the entire matter behind the team.

“It was a mistake,” Fangio said. “We paid a price for it with what happened in the game. It’s time for all of us to move on.”

Lock and Rypien are back at practice Wednesday and Lock should start in Kansas City this Sunday.