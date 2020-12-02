Broncos keeping Blake Bortles out of practice to “limit his exposure”

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that the team would not quarantine one of their quarterbacks despite being stuck without a quarterback for last Sunday’s game, but he appears to have altered his view a bit.

Jeff Driskel tested positive and the team’s other three quarterbacks were ruled out due to their contact with Driskel, which left the team to play practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton in their 31-3 loss to the Saints. That experience may not lead to a full quarantine, but the team will be changing the way they approach practice.

Fangio said that Blake Bortles will not be at practice.

“We’re going to limit his exposure here,” Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

Bortles, Drew Lock, and Brett Rypien were all activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.