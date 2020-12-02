Browns close facility after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Browns are the latest team to close their facility because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released today, the Browns said a staff member tested positive and the team is in the process of determining who else on the team was a close contact with the staff member.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Browns’ statement said. “The facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

As COVID-19 cases have spiked across the United States, the NFL has not been spared, with positive tests across the league forcing teams to close their facilities and games to be rescheduled. The Browns play at Tennessee on Sunday.