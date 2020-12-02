Bruce Arians takes aim at early-game defensive struggles

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2020, 2:37 PM EST
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently said that, when it comes to constant barbs directed to quarterback Tom Brady, Arians isn’t criticizing Brady; the coach is simply being honest.

On Tuesday, Arians had some honesty for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

We just got to get off to a better start,” Arians said on Bucs Total Access, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’re not matching teams’ best plays. You know, every week, the [offensive] coordinator, whoever’s calling plays, has got his top-15 that he’s going to start with. And we’re not matching it. We’re not matching the speed of it. We’ve given up too many early touchdowns and making us play from behind. Then we adjust and play really well, probably the best second-half defense in the league right now. But we’ve got to play better in the first quarter.”

The Buccaneers quickly fell behind the Chiefs on Sunday, with an early 17-0 margin. Six days earlier, the Rams had a 7-0 lead. In Week 10, the Panthers led 7-0, 14-7, and 17-10. In Week Nine, the Saints had a 14-0 lead after one quarter and a 31-0 lead after two.

The prior Monday night, the Giants built a 14-3 lead in the first half. The Raiders in Week Seven were up 7-0. The Packers led 10-0 in Week Six.

An exception came in Week Five, when the Bucs led the Bears 13-0 before quickly blowing the lead and losing the game. In Week Four, the Chargers had amassed a 24-7 lead in the second quarter. The Broncos and Panthers never led against the Bucs in Week Three and Week Two, respectively. In Week One, the Bucs scored first but New Orleans had a 17-7 halftime margin.

So there seems to be something to Arians’ concerns. With a late bye week, it’s one of the various things on which the Bucs need to work before their next game, in Week 14 against Minnesota.

8 responses to “Bruce Arians takes aim at early-game defensive struggles

  1. It probably adds up to that the team isn’t as good as they think they are. There is no elite player on that defense. Yes, good and very good players, but there is no special talent on that side of the ball.

  3. It’s amazing that with as much as he talks so little responsibility gets accepted. Show me a team that consistently starts poorly and I naturally think its probably related to the game plan but to Arians it’s somehow totally the players fault.

  6. Bucs are going to put it all together after the Bye. A lot of people writing them off when they have played a very tough schedule so far. They get four games against sub par defenses to end the season and I think we will see the scary good offensive production we expected. That will help the defense play more aggressive since they will be playing from ahead. Unfortunately they still likely will have a tough road in the playoffs with those two losses to the Saints.

  7. Tampa Bay might just lose to the Vikings.

    BTW I miss the old NFC Central. I’m sure the Bucs do as well this year after they manhandled the Packers.

  8. I bet Brady went to ownership and cried “Coach is being me to me!” Now, BA suddenly has had to shift his criticism to the D else he will be fired at Brady’s demand.

