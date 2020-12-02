Buccaneers sign Jeremiah Ledbetter to 53-man roster

USA Today Sports

The Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Originally a Lions sixth-round pick in 2017, Ledbetter has been with Tampa Bay for most of the last three seasons. This year, he was activated from the practice squad in Week 6 and played 24 snaps against Green Bay, making two tackles and a quarterback hit.

In all, Ledbetter’s played 18 career games, making 17 total tackles and five quarterback hits.

For their corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers announced they’d officially waived linebacker Jack Cichy.