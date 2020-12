USA Today Sports

The Buccaneers are waiving linebacker Jack Cichy, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

A third-year linebacker out of Wisconsin, Cichy has mainly played special teams in his time with Tampa Bay. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, but did not play in the Buccaneers’ Week 12 loss to Kansas City.

Cichy has appeared in 15 career games, recording six total tackles.