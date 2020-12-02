Cam Newton limited in practice with abdominal injury

Getty Images

The Patriots are in the process of turning around a lost season. As they try to get to .500 through 12 games, a question has emerged regarding the health of their starting quarterback.

Cam Newton was limited in practice on Wednesday with an abdominal injury.

Newton, who missed the Kansas City game due to COVID-19 and thereafter seemed to need some time to get back to normal, has helped the Patriots to three wins in their last four games.

They face the Chargers on Sunday in L.A., followed by a short-week game in the same stadium, against the Rams.

Also limited on Wednesday for the Patriots were linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip), guard Shaquille Mason (calf), receiver Matt Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep).

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (illness) didn’t practice on Wednesday.