Cardinals remove Trent Sherfield from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cardinals removed receiver Trent Sherfield from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, the team announced.

Sherfield went on the list Thursday following receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s positive test. Fitzgerald remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Sherfield has seen most of his time on special teams this season. He has one catch for 6 yards and five tackles on the season.

The Cardinals also announced they have designated defensive lineman Leki Fotu and cornerback Kevin Peterson to return from the injured reserve list.

It opens a 21-day window for the team to return the players to the 53-player roster.

Fotu went on injured reserve Nov. 14 with an ankle injury. Peterson went on the list Nov. 11 with a concussion.

In other transactions, the Cardinals re-signed tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad.