Cowboys will break into position groups to watch Ravens on Wednesday afternoon

The NFL schedule doesn’t offer many opportunities for a team to watch their next opponent play live, but the Cowboys have one on Wednesday.

Week 13’s game against the Ravens was pushed from Sunday to Tuesday once the Ravens-Steelers game was rescheduled for Wednesday and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team’s preparation for that matchup will include a team-wide viewing of the game. The Cowboys will split into position groups while keeping an eye on what they’ve already studied about their next foe.

“To be able to watch them play live, I think will be a little benefit if we did it together,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I thought it’s a unique opportunity. We’ve all watched Monday night games before, but rarely do you get to watch a game live after you’re two days into your preparation.”

The team will pause their preparations on Thursday to take part in a remote memorial service for Markus Paul. Paul, who was the team’s strength and conditioning coach, died last week.