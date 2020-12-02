Dalvin Cook limited with ankle injury but vows to play Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook took offense to a question Wednesday about wearing down, even though his offensive coordinator is the one who initially brought up the subject.

Gary Kubiak said Tuesday he thinks Cook “is just beat up.”

Cook injured his ankle in the third quarter Sunday and missed time before returning in the fourth. He played 46 snaps.

He was limited in Wednesday’s practice and vows to be “good to go” Sunday against Jacksonville.

“There’s been some physical games, and we knew teams were going to come in to try to play this run pretty good,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ve got to keep pounding. We don’t have to change anything. . . . Like [Kubiak] said, I’ve been taking some pretty good shots, but my process of getting my body ready has put me in position to stay fresh.”

The Vikings listed tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back), defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back), punter Britton Colquitt (not injury related) and offensive tackle Rashod Hill (not injury related) as non-participants Wednesday. Offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Brett Jones (neck) were limited.