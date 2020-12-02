Dalvin Cook on potentially wearing down: I don’t think you’d ask Derrick Henry that

USA Today Sports

Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook has been the best running back not named Derrick Henry this season. The two have largely gone through the season neck-and-neck at No. 1 and No. 2 in search of the rushing title, and are currently the only players in the NFL with over 1,000 yards.

Given Cook’s injury history and the fact that he’s on pace for well over 300 carries this year, Cook was asked on Wednesday if he’s concerned about possibly wearing down as the season goes on.

He didn’t seem to like the question.

“I don’t know what that is. What is that — wear down? What does that mean?” Cook said in the video of the virtual press conference posted to the team’s official site. “I’m a running back. I’m a running back just like anybody else. I don’t think that’s a question you’ll ask Derrick Henry or anybody else. I’m a running back. There’s no wearing down. i’m ready to tote the ball.”

In 10 games, Cook has 1,130 yards rushing — five away from his career high — and leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns. Henry is currently No. 1 with 1,257.

Cook did have an injury scare in last week’s game against the Panthers, exiting with an ankle issue. But he was able to come back in and finish the game.

“You kind of freak out once things happen. It was a weird play. A lot of guys were piled up on me. You had guys who were at the bottom of the pile doing things and it was just weird,” Cook said. “The way my ankle felt at the moment, it was just one of those times where you just didn’t know. Just had to get back on my feet, get going.”

Cook says he feels good now and is ready to roll for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.