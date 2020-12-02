Daniel Jones “feeling better,” unsure if he’ll be able to play

Getty Images

Wednesday afternoon’s release of the Giants’ injury report made it official that quarterback Daniel Jones did not practice due to the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

As head coach Joe Judge said before the session, Jones was working with the trainers while the rest of the team went through their workout. Jones would not say if he did any running while speaking to reporters, but he did say that his condition has improved since Sunday.

“I’m feeling good. I’m just taking it day by day. It’s feeling better,” Jones said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jones was asked if he’d be able to play if the Giants had a game on Wednesday and said he wasn’t sure before adding “luckily there’s not a game today.” The Giants don’t play the Seahawks until Sunday, but another day on the sideline Thursday won’t do much to suggest he’ll be able to play then either.