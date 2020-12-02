Daniel Jones working with trainers, Colt McCoy getting majority of first-team snaps

USA Today Sports

Giants quarterback Colt McCoy will receive the majority of first-team practice reps on Wednesday, as starter Daniel Jones works with trainers to rehab his hamstring injury.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Giants head coach Joe Judge said New York is in a “wait and hear” mode with their second-year quarterback. Judge did not say how Jones was feeling as the Giants begin their week of preparation for the Seahawks. Jones reportedly has an “outside chance” of playing Seattle this week.

New York will also give third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson some practice snaps with Jones sidelined.

McCoy made his first appearance for the Giants this year after Jones suffered his injury on Sunday. He completed six of his 10 passes for 31 yards as New York beat Cincinnati 19-17 to move into a tie for first place in the NFC East at 4-7.