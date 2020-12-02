David Johnson, Kyle Emanuel designated for return from IR

Getty Images

The Texans designated running back David Johnson and linebacker Kyle Emanuel for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

It begins a 21-day practice window for both players before the Texans have to make a decision on whether to add them to the 53-player roster.

Johnson has rushed for a team-high 408 yards with three rushing touchdowns. He has not played since Nov. 8 when a hit by Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack left Johnson with a concussion.

Emanuel also is recovering from a concussion.

The Texans also announced they promoted defensive lineman Corey Liuget from the practice squad. Liuget, a former starter for the Chargers, made a sack for the Texans in a Nov. 15 game against Cleveland.

Receiver J’Mon Moore and cornerback Manny Patterson signed to the practice squad.