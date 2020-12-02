Deshaun Watson: It’s “very important” to bring Will Fuller back

USA Today Sports

Back in September, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a contract worth $73 million guaranteed tying him to the Texans through 2025.

Despite Will Fuller’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the quarterback would like to keep the wide receiver around. A 2016 first-round pick, Fuller is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

“That’s very important,” Watson said Wednesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Watson noted he’ll be pushing for it, too.

That makes sense, given that Watson is clearly the Texans franchise quarterback and Fuller caught 53 passes for 879 yards with eight touchdowns in 2020. And Watson doesn’t seem to mind that Fuller will be out for the rest of the year and the first game of 2021.

“We all love him,” Watson said. “It’s one slip-up and he got popped.”

While Watson may want Fuller back, that decision will ultimately come from whoever the Texans hire to run their football operation for 2021 and beyond.