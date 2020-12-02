Dolphins promote Benito Jones to active roster

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they promoted defensive tackle Benito Jones to the active roster Wednesday.

Jones has played four games for the Dolphins in 2020, seeing action on 43 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams. He has two tackles.

Jones has spent most of the season on Miami’s practice squad.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in April.

Jones was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Ole Miss. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019.