Eagles activate Zach Ertz from IR, JJ Arcega-Whiteside from COVID-19 list

The Eagles got a pair of offensive players back on the active roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that tight end Zach Ertz has been activated from injured reserve and wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ertz has missed the last five games with an ankle injury. He caught 24 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in the first six games of the season.

Arcega-Whiteside has played in seven games this year and caught two passes for 45 yards.

The Eagles also announced that right tackle Lane Johnson has been placed on injured reserve. Johnson announced last week that he will miss the rest of the year with an ankle injury.