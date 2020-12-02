Happy Birthday, Aaron Rodgers

USA Today Sports

At a time when multiple quarterbacks have extended their careers beyond their 40th birthdays, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now officially three years away from joining them.

Rodgers, a first-round pick of the Packers way back in 2005, turns 37 today.

One of the greatest quarterbacks in league history, Rodgers’ legacy remains complicated by the failure of the Packer to consistently put a solid team around him. Many wonder whether he’d have a fistful of rings if, for example, he’d landed in New England.

Signed for three more seasons, Rodgers has made it clear that he intends to play into his 40s, and that he’d like to complete his career with the Packers. He seems to be determined to go elsewhere, if the Packers decide they don’t want him before he decides he doesn’t want football.

The Packers currently remain one of the best teams in the conference. They sit one game behind the Saints for the top seed in the NFC.